Jack Antonoff praises Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department', says, "love this album'

Washington [US], April 19 : American singer and musician Jack Antonoff has all the appreciation for his longtime friend and musical collaborator Taylor Swift after the release of the artist's 11th studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department' on April 19, reported People.

The record producer and the lead singer of the rock band 'Bleachers' used social media to praise Swift, sharing his "love" for her, the record and their fans as well as revealing how he was feeling after the release of her latest album.

"love this album more than i can say .... love you all very much ... more later very overwhelmed ... love you taylor," he posted on X.

https://x.com/jackantonoff/status/1781182301839503477

Antonoff is credited as a producer on 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

In a notable collaboration, Swift joins forces with acclaimed artists Post Malone and Florence + The Machine on two tracks.

The album, comprising 16 tracks, offers a profound exploration of the stages of grief and heartbreak, inviting listeners to navigate through a spectrum of emotions.

Antonoff, 40, and Swift, 34, have known each other since 2012 and began working together soon after, collaborating on the song "Sweeter Than Fiction" for the One Chance movie soundtrack. Since then, they have teamed up on multiple of Swift's greatest hits, including her Grammy-winning albums 1989 and Folklore, among many others.

Swift and her boyfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, were spotted in the crowd at Coachella at Antonoff's set for his rock band 'Bleachers', reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor