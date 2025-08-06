Jackie Shroff Celebrates 32 Years of Khal Nayak! Drops a Fiery Montage ft. Classic Scenes

It’s been 32 years of the iconic film Khal Nayak, a packaged action crime thriller that took Hindi cinema by surprise and changed the game of actioners. The film, which starred the classic duo Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, was a game-changer in many ways!

On its 32nd anniversary, Jackie Shroff celebrates the milestone by sharing a thrilling montage of classic moments from the film. Letting the clip’s energy do all the talking, Jackie simply accompanied it with “#32YearsofKhalnayak”

Directed by Subhash Ghai, Khal Nayak features Jackie Shroff as Inspector Ram Kumar Singh, Sanjay Dutt as a wanted criminal Balaram Prasad and Madhuri Dixit as Gangotri Devi. The film’s plot revolves around police inspectors who attempt to arrest the escaped criminal, Ballu. Released back in 1993, Khal Nayak emerged as a commercial hit. Over the years, the powerful performances of the star cast continue to woo the audiences, defining its status as an iconic film.

In addition to Khal Nayak, Jackie Shroff has delivered multiple iconic films throughout his acting career. And even today, he continues to charm audiences with his flamboyant personality and his on-screen choices.