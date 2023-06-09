Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha duped of Rs 58 lakh

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff’s wife, Ayesha has been duped of Rs 58 Lakh. She has filed a case of cheating at Mumbai’s Santacruz Police station. As per ANI, A case has been registered against accused Alan Fernandes, under IPC sections 420, 408, 465, 467, and 468. As per various media reports, Alan was appointed as Director of Operations at MMA Matrix Company on November 20, 2018. MMA Matrix gym belongs to Tiger Shroff and his mother, Ayesha, and the two were looking after all the activities there as the actor was busy with his professional commitments.

Further, reportedly, the accused took a lot of money for organizing a total of 11 tournaments in India and outside India through the company and the total amount of fees collected from December 2018 to January 2023 was Rs 58,53,591 in the company's bank account.The 63-year-old is a former model and actor. She was most memorably seen opposite Mohnish Bahl in Teri Baahon Mein (1984). She turned producer in 2000 with the Govinda-starrer Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain. Her 2003 production Boom, that starred Amitabh Bachchan and featured Katrina Kaif in her Bollywood debut, bombed at the box office, forcing her family to sell their house.Ayesha is married to actor Jackie Shroff and is the mother of actor Tiger Shroff and entrepreneur Krishna Shroff.