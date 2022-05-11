Jacqueline Fernandez, barred from flying abroad, actress moves to court seeking permission

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been under Enforcement Directorate's radar over ties with the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, has urged a local court in Delhi to allow her to visit Abu Dhabi, France and Nepal. She can't travel abroad as a lookout circular has been issued against her. Jacqueline Fernandez has sought leave for 15 days during which she will also attend IIFA awards in Abu Dhabi. The court can conduct a hearing on her plea today. Last week, the Enforcement Directorate had attached Jacqueline Fernandez's assets worth Rs 7.27 crore, including Rs 7.12 crore in fixed deposits.

Not just Jacqueline, Nora Fatehi has also been investigated in the same case. Conman Chandrasekhar reportedly gave Rs 20 crore worth of gifts to models and Bollywood celebrities. Some of them refused to take gifts from him. However, Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline are believed to have accepted expensive items as gifts from Chandrasekhar. He reportedly gave Jacqueline a lot of luxury gifts which included Gucci outfits for gym wear, Gucci shoes, a Rolex watch, 15 pairs of earrings, 5 Birkin bags, Hermes bangles and LV bags. He also gave a mini chopper to Jacqueline which she returned, as per the charge sheet.