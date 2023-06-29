Jacqueline Fernandez shares BTS moment with Sonu Sood, says "I think I need more classes"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : Actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram handle to share a behind-the-scenes look from her upcoming action movie, 'Fateh.'

The actress revealed a candid moment with her co-star Sonu Sood in which she was seen sitting behind the camera, with Sood guiding her. Currently, the actress is preparing for her action thriller with Sonu Sood.

She wrote, "In this exact sequence..@sonu_sood #fateh @ilcondor I think I need more classes!"

Reverting to this, Sonu Sood mentioned, "Sometimes some students are such quick learners @jacquelienefernandez..Finally I found the DOP for my next film. @ilcondor your job is in danger #fateh @vedishnaidu_photography"

Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, 'Fateh' is based on a cybercrime.

Sonu and Jacqueline have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming.

The film also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.

