Jacqueline Fernandez Steals the Spotlight in 'Chasing Stormrider' Song, Netizens Applaud Her Performance!

Jacqueliene Fernandez is truly unstoppable. The sunshine girl is not only ruling the hearts of the masses but also creating a phenomenon with her success. This can be attributed to the success she achieved with her song Stormrider, which has now been given a Punjabi rendition. While the audience loved Jacqueliene in the Stormrider song, a similar phenomenon is taking over social media with the Punjabi rendition of the song, titled Chasing Stormrider, featuring the magnificent duo 'Jacqueliene Fernandez x Bhupinder Babbal.'

The release of Chasing Stormrider has taken social media by storm, with netizens praising Jacqueliene in the song. Here's how they are reacting:

"Jacqueline's voice and Bhupinder Babbal's vocals together will be the perfect duo"

"I didn't expect this remix to be this good mann !!! FIRE REMIX ...JACKIE X BHUPI"

"Jacqueline is giving back to back hits... it's her time to shine 🔥 slay girl😘"

"Uuffff Jacqueline (she is literally the hottest 🔥)really slaying 💗❤️‍🔥

Stormrider walking into tseries 🔥🔥🔥"

"Pure bliss! Mann te jaan nu thandak mil gayi eh sun ke! Jacqueline Fernandez"

"Jacqueliene Song got so popular that they have to make a rendition with Punjabi Lyrics 😍😍"

On the work front, Jacqueliene has an exciting lineup of films ahead. She will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, G.O.A.T and Housefull 5.