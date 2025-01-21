Jacqueline Fernandez Steals the Spotlight in 'Chasing Stormrider' Song, Netizens Applaud Her Performance!
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 21, 2025 06:41 PM
Jacqueliene Fernandez is truly unstoppable. The sunshine girl is not only ruling the hearts of the masses but also creating a phenomenon with her success. This can be attributed to the success she achieved with her song Stormrider, which has now been given a Punjabi rendition. While the audience loved Jacqueliene in the Stormrider song, a similar phenomenon is taking over social media with the Punjabi rendition of the song, titled Chasing Stormrider, featuring the magnificent duo 'Jacqueliene Fernandez x Bhupinder Babbal.'
The release of Chasing Stormrider has taken social media by storm, with netizens praising Jacqueliene in the song. Here's how they are reacting:
"Jacqueline's voice and Bhupinder Babbal's vocals together will be the perfect duo"
"I didn't expect this remix to be this good mann !!! FIRE REMIX ...JACKIE X BHUPI"
"Jacqueline is giving back to back hits... it's her time to shine 🔥 slay girl😘"
"Uuffff Jacqueline (she is literally the hottest 🔥)really slaying 💗❤️🔥
Stormrider walking into tseries 🔥🔥🔥"
"Pure bliss! Mann te jaan nu thandak mil gayi eh sun ke! Jacqueline Fernandez"
"Jacqueliene Song got so popular that they have to make a rendition with Punjabi Lyrics 😍😍"
On the work front, Jacqueliene has an exciting lineup of films ahead. She will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, G.O.A.T and Housefull 5.