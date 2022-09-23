Jacqueline Fernandz's stylish reveals actress was dating Sukesh Chandrashekar

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi was on Wednesday questioned by the Delhi Police's Economic Offenses Wing for nearly eight hours in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Just a day before questioning, Leepakshi was quizzed for the second time.

A senior official said that the stylist was called to know about the actress’ equation with Sukesh. During questioning, Ellawadi admitted that she knew about the relationship shared by Fernandez and Chandrashekhar, the official claimed. In fact, the reports further claimed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had contacted Ellawadi to take suggestions from her on the brands of clothes worn by the Bollywood actor in his bid to woo her. Moreover, he paid Rs 3 crores to Ellawadi to buy Jacqueline's favourite clothes. The officials took Ellawadi's bank details and found out that Chandrashekhar had transferred the amount to her account. The stylist claimed that the entire amount was spent on purchasing gifts for Fernandez. Chandrashekhar also offered a motorcycle to Fernandez's agent Prashant on his birthday but he declined to take it. However, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant's place. The vehicle was seized by officials. Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.