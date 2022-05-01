Jaideep Ahlawat hikes his fee from 40 lakh to Rs 20 crore for Paatal Lok 2

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has apparently hiked his fee to Rs 20 crore for the second season of Paatal Lok 2. He played the role of a cop, Hathiram Chaudhary, in Paatal Lok.An insider close to the development told Pinkvilla, "One success can change the tide for all the actors. Our industry respects talent and success. Jaideep is one of the key reasons for Pataal Lok to succeed. While the actor was paid a nominal amount of 40 lakh for the first season, his salary has gone up by 50 times for the second season. He is paid a handsome sum of Rs 20 crore for season two of Paatal Lok. It’s a common norm to hike the actor fees with every passing season. But for Jaideep, it’s a success story of sorts, as none expected the tides to turn in this way, so soon."

While Jaideep has reportedly charged Rs 20 crore for the web show, he hasn't hiked his fee for films. It is much like the policy which is followed by actors who do OTT projects. After the success of the first season, Amazon Prime Video recently announced the second season of Paatal Lok 2. At the recently concluded event, Jaideep Ahlawat made a style appearance with the cast of the series while his show was being announced.2020 turned out to be a great year for actor Jaideep Ahlawat as he rose to fame with the web series Paatal Lok. The web show was released on Amazon Prime Video and it managed to strike the right chord with the audience. Jaideep Ahlawat was highly appreciated for his performance



