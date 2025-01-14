Jailer 2 Promo: Rajinikanth Returns as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian to Take on the Villains (Watch)

Superstar Rajinikanth and director Nelson have teamed up for Jailer 2. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film is a sequel to the hit 2023 movie. Jailer 2 has been in the works for some time, and on Tuesday, January 14, the film's team released a grand promo online.

The director expressed his gratitude to Rajinikanth and announced the film on X with a caption that read, "Immensely happy to announce my next film #Jailer2 with the one and only #Superstar #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir and with my favourite @sunpictures #Kalanithimaran sir and my dearest loving friend @anirudhofficialand thanks to my team.

The promo features Nelson and Anirudh discussing a new script. As the two take a break from the conversation, they are swarmed with random men being shot by bullets. It is slowly revealed that the mighty Rajinikanth is back to kill the goons and establish his rule once again. We see the superstar wearing a blood-soaked white shirt as he carries a gun in one hand, and a sword in the other.

