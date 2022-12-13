James Cameron tests positive for COVID-19

Director James Cameron has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in isolation. His upcoming film, Avatar: The Way of Water will have its grand premiere in Los Angeles on December 13. Due to his Covid-19 positive result, the filmmaker will skip the LA premiere. Earlier on December 6, Cameron attended the London premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar: The Way of Water will premiere in Los Angeles on December 13. However, James Cameron will not attend the event as he tested positive for Covid-19.Speaking to the Deadline, Cameron said, "I am in LA, just back from Tokyo, and I managed to pick up Covid on the plane, so I’m isolated and can’t go to my own premiere tonight he number of people I’ve told over the years, ‘ah, we’ll catch up and I’ll see you at the premiere well, I guess not. Man proposes, and God disposes. A representative of Disney told the portal that Cameron is feeling fine. "He tested positive as part of a routine testing cadence. He will continue to complete his schedule virtually but will not be at the premiere.