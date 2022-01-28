James Gunn confirms another 'Suicide Squad' spinoff series is under development

Hollywood filmmaker James Gunn has recently confirmed that another 'Suicide Squad' spinoff series is currently in the works.

Gunn made the revelation in an upcoming episode of Deadline's 'Hero Nation'. He said, "We're working on something else now, another TV show that's connected to that universe. I can't quite say."

In addition, he spoke about the second season of 'Peacemaker', which recently dropped episode 5, "There's a really good chance of that."

"We're the biggest show in the world right now," Gunn continued, speaking from the set of 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' in Atlanta.

According to sources, Gunn has approached HBO Max with the idea for another series built around one of the characters in 'Suicide Squad'.

Deadline reports that the project is in the embryonic stages with nothing written or greenlit but HBO Max is said to be high on it based on Gunn's enthusiasm for the idea.

While Gunn did not decisively confirm either Idris Elba's Bloodsport or Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn characters as the ones he's considering, it seems the two stars' schedules are too jam-packed to fit in a TV series right now. However, that can surely change.

When prodded as to whether the next 'Suicide Squad' series on HBO Max would involve Doctor Who alum and 'Suicide Squad' star Peter Capaldi, who played Thinker in the recent movie, Gunn laughed and said, "I can't say anything. It is connected to this universe, and I don't think it will be the same genre as Peacemaker, it won't be as much a comedy as Peacemaker, but it will be in the same universe."

In regards to season 2 of Cena's HBO Max series, Gunn said, "The show is doing extraordinarily well, and we're excited, we all like doing it, we just need to cross some Ts and dot some Is, which is basically me."

'Peacemaker' was conceived by Gunn during the pandemic lockdown of 2020 as he was finishing the edit of 'Suicide Squad'.

"I was starting to get bored because I was locked down, I was depressed, I was having heavy anxiety like a lot of us were at that time and still today, and I needed something to take care of myself," he said.

As per Deadline, Gunn added, "That's where the show comes from. I needed something to soothe myself."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor