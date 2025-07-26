James Gunn drops 'Peacemaker 2' posters ahead of Comic-Con trailer launch

Los Angeles [US], July 26 : James Gunn has released two brand new posters for John Cena starrer 'Peacemaker 2.' The posters were shared by the social media handles of Gunn and HBO Max, also confirming that the show's trailer will be launched at the San Diego Comic-Con.

"If he can't find peace here, maybe he'll find it somewhere else. The story of Superman and the DCU continues with #Peacemaker Season 2 on August 21," the 'Superman' director wrote in the post.

Sharing the second poster from the series, HBO Max added, "Finally, someone to look up to. The official trailer for #Peacemaker Season 2 is coming tomorrow."

John Cena is ready to return as the beloved Peacemaker aka Christopher Smith alongside other returning members like Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Robert Patrick, and Steve Agee.

The first teaser for the second season was unveiled in May this year. The 2-minute-23-second video opened to show the Peacemaker being grilled by Justice League's Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabel Merced), and Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn).

To the Green Lantern's questions about his skills, the Peacekeeper replies, "I'm considered the finest marksman in the world. I am also proficient in hand-to-hand combat."

According to a Deadline report, the second season will follow Christopher aka Peacemaker's journey as the Super Hero struggles to reconcile his past with a newfound sense of purpose. Gunn wrote all the eight episodes of Peacemakers 2 and directed three, including the first one.

The other episodes have been directed by Greg Mattola, Althea Jones, and Peter Sollett. The show has been produced by the James Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The first season came out in 2022, as a spinoff of Gunn's hit film, 'The Suicide Squad.'

Meanwhile, the series is taking place in the rebooted DC Universe, which also has the 'Supergirl' film and the 'Lanterns' television series lined up.

