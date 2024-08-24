Jane Lynch talks about starting podcast on astrology

Washington [US], August 24 : American actress and comedian Jane Lynch talked about a potential career in podcasting while walking the carpet at the season 4 premiere of 'Only Murders in the Building', reported People.

"I don't think it's going to happen, but I want to do an astrology podcast," said Lynch.

"I love astrology. I love the major movements of the planets," the actress explains. "Not just personal astrology, but going back into history."

Lynch also has a co-host in mind, "There's this guy who lives in Hollywood, his name is Ronnie Pontiac. He's the smartest man I've ever seen. I want to do a podcast with him about astrology, philosophy and near-death experience."

Meanwhile, Lynch continues to work on the latest season of the popular Hulu series. She shared her experience as the stunt double for Martin Short's role, Charles.

"Well, the great thing about it is when we do a rehearsal for the scene, I just watch what he does and when he does this, when he does that, and if he changes it up, I have to stay on my toes," Lynch (who plays the role of Steve Martin's character's body double, Sazz) says of her costar.

The fourth installment stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep, in addition to Short and Lynch. It will follow Charles-Hayden Savage (Martin), Mabel Mora (Gomez) and Oliver Putnam (Short) searching for clues to solve Sazz Pataki's (Lynch) murder and determine who killed her.

"At the same time that they're trying to uncover their friend's murderer, their journey will also lead them to Hollywood, thanks to a studio that's bringing the podcast to the big screen. Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis and Eva Longoria will be playing heightened versions of themselves in the show," reported People.

Season 4 of Only Murder in the Building premieres on August 27 on Hulu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor