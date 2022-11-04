Janhvi Kapoor buys Rs 65 crore duplex bungalow in Bandra

Janhvi Kapoor has purchased a luxurious apartment in Mumbai. The flat is situated in the Bandra near Pali Hill. The apartment is worth Rs 65 crores. The duplex is spread over 8,669 square feet, with a carpet area of 6421 sq ft, as per the documents accessed via the real-estate portal Indextap.com. The property registration was done on October 12, and Jahnvi is said to have paid Rs 3.90 crore as stamp duty and registration fees.

The duplex, also called a bungalow, belonged to Kintu Bajaj, a well-known entrepreneur. It has a carpet area of 6421sq ft, while its built-up area is 8669sq ft. Apart from the house comes with a private garden, swimming pool and five car parks. The actress’ present acquisition comprises two apartments on the first and second floors (apartments 101 and 201) in Kubelisque Building.

This is the actress’ third real estate deal in the last two years – she bought a triplex in Juhu in December 2020 for ₹39 crores, which she sold to actor Rajkummar Rao for ₹44 crores in March 2022. The property was a composite of three flats, each on 14th, 15th and 16th floors of a building named Arya, in JVPD Scheme.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor entered into the Entertainment industry with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak, a Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat. She co-starred with Ishaan Khatter in the film. Her next project was Netflix's anthology Ghost Stories, where she featured the Zoya Akhtar-directed segment. After the Netflix project, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in Dharma Productions' Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. She was last seen in the Malayalam remake of Helen which was produced by Boney Kapoor.