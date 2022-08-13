Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor remember mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary

On Sridevi’s 59th birth anniversary on Saturday, her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor remembered with heartwarming social media posts.. Janhvi and Khushi shared adorable throwback photos and the former stated that every day she's missing her more. Janhvi shared a picture in which a young Janhvi got pyaar bhari jhappi from mommy Sridevi. Janhvi shared the throwback photo with the caption, "Happy birthday Mumma...i miss you more and more everyday. I love u forever."

Khushi also shared a picture of her getting love from her mother. Unlike Janhvi, Khushi shared a much-recent picture on her Instagram stories. For the unversed, Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi. Unfortunately, on February 24, 2018, Sridevi died in Dubai after attending a family function there. Boney is also a doting father to Arjun and Anshula, who are his children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie. On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Goodluck Jerry.

