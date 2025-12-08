Janhvi Kapoor on Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘The Girlfriend’: Mandatory watch

Mumbai, Dec 8 Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has heaped praise on actress Rashmika Mandanna’s latest release “The Girlfriend” calling it a “mandatory watch”.

Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared a story featuring a pivotal scene from the film featuring Rashmika. She captioned it with “#TheGirlfriend. Mandatory Watch.”

The Girlfriend is a 2025 Indian Telugu-language romantic drama directed by Rahul Ravindran. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, and Anu Emmanuel.

It tells the story of a young woman named Bhooma, who explores love, compatibility and self-discovery during college, experiencing relationship complexities and personal growth.

Talking about Janhvi, she was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic comedy film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi.

The story follows Ananya and Vikram, heartbroken after their partners abandon them to marry each other, Sunny and Tulsi team up to crash the wedding of their former lovers.

She will next be seen in playing Achiyyamma in Ram Charan's 'Peddi'

Last month, the makers released two posters of Janhvi and described her character as being fierce and fearless. In the first poster, Janhvi is seen standing on a jeep with her hands over her head and her palms placed together. In the other picture, she is seen standing with her left hand placed on her head.

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 next year.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and prestigiously presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the movie is being mounted on a grand scale.

It may be recalled that the unit of 'Peddi' had, some time ago, shot a grand song featuring a whopping 1000 dancers. The unit of the film shot the song on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, when most others chose to take the day off. The grand song on Ram Charan was filmed in Mysore and had been choreographed by Jani Master.

The cast also includes Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a powerful supporting role, alongside Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

'Peddi' is slated for a grand Pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday.

