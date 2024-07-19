Janhvi Kapoor shares interesting detail about Neha Kakkar's song from her film 'Ulajh'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : Actor Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Ulajh' has been the talk of the town ever since its trailer was unveiled.

On Friday, Janhvi revealed an exciting new collaboration with singer Neha Kakkar for her song from the film.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi dropped a heartfelt post featuring a picture of Neha and captioned it, "Voice of my next song."

In a reciprocal gesture, Neha posted a stunning image of Janhvi, writing, "The face of my next song."

The music teased on their Instagram stories hints at a groovy dance number.

'Ulajh' also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi.

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the film promises a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of high-stakes international diplomacy.

The makers recently unveiled the enthralling trailer of 'Ulajh' featuring Janhvi in a pivotal role as Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat entangled in a web of conspiracy.

Her portrayal challenges stereotypes, addressing the issue of nepotism head-on amidst the complexities of her career-defining assignment at the London embassy. Colleagues doubt her competence, questioning her abilities as mere nepotism, adding layers of tension to the plot.

Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative. The trailer teases a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardizes the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival.

'Ulajh,' scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, is slated for release on August 2, 2024.

