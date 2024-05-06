Janhvi Kapoor shimmers in golden outfit and flaunts tiara to add to the oomph

Mumbai, May 6 Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who has recently started shooting for her upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' on Monday dropped mesmerising glimpses of her new photoshoot, looking like a goddess.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi, who has 24.1 million followers, shared a string of pictures wearing a golden outfit posing against a golden backdrop.

For the makeup, she went all glam -- brown glossy lips, with a hint of golden glitters on it, golden eyeshadow and heavily blushed cheeks.

Her hair is styled in soft curls and accessorised the look with a golden tiara and matching earrings.

The post is captioned: "In the garden of Eden".

A fan commented: "Beauty on duty", and another wrote: "queen". A fan said: "My kinda golden hour".

Meanwhile, in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', Janhvi is reuniting with Varun Dhawan after their last outing 'Bawaal'.

She also has a romantic sports drama 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' alongside Rajkummar Rao, an action thriller 'Ulajh', starring Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew and Rajesh Tailang.

Janhvi is also the part of Telugu action drama 'Devara', starring NTR Jr in the lead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor