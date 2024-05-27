Janhvi Kapoor visits her "mummas most favourite place" in Chennai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : Actor Janhvi Kapoor never misses a chance to express love and gratitude for her mother, the late actor Sridevi. Recently, she paid a visit to Muppathamman Temple, which was among Sridevi's favourite places in Chennai.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a couple of pictures from her visit. "Visited Muppathanam temple for the first time...mummas most favourite place to visit in Chennai," she posted

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is currently occupied with the promotion of her upcoming film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', also starring RajKummar Rao.

While talking about the film, Janhvi told ANI, "It's a story about two people who get courage from each other to follow their dreams. And it's a very lovely story. It's not just about cricket. It's a family drama. It's a father and son story."

Janhvi, who is known for her roles in 'Dhadak', Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Mili', among others is playing the character of an innocent girl Mahima in the film.

The 'Good Luck Jerry' actor opened up about her character and said, "My character's name is Mahima, short form Mahi. She loves her husband a lot and she is always a very innocent girl. She thinks that she is living her own life but in reality, she does what other people say. Whether it is about listening to her father or her husband. So, she hasn't learned to recognize, know and use her own voice. And that is her journey in this film."

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr & Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar. The duo was earlier seen in 'Roohi'.

The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will hit the theatres on May 31.

