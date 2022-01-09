'Jannat 2' actress Esha Gupta down with Covid

Mumbai, Jan 9 Esha Gupta, known for films like 'Jannat 2', 'Total Dhamaal' and 'Baadshaho', recently tested positive for Covid. The actress notified her followers about her diagnosis through social media.

Esha took to her Instagram and wrote in the story section, "Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols & have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine."

She added on a hopeful note, "I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #MaskUp I love you all!"

With the third wave of the pandemic raging across the country, several Bollywood celebs are down with the bug, spending time in isolation. Nafisa Ali, Madhur Bhandarkar Prem Chopra, Boney Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham, Vishal Dadlani, Swara Bhaskar, Mrunal Thakur, Arjun Kapoor, Alaya F, Ranvir Shorey, Amrita Arora, Prateik Babbar and Kubbra Sait are some of the members of the fraternity who have contracted the virus, of late.

