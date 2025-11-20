Japanese Woman Who Tried to Kiss BTS Jin During Meetup Event Faces Legal Action

BTS Jin got discharge from mandatory military service last December and had a grand meetup event. During this event a japanese woman in her 50s was recently found guilty of assault after she forcibly tried to kiss Jin on the cheek. According to reports revealed that, the woman was indicted by the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office on November 12.

TBS reported that the woman had been prosecuted in South Korea on charges of forcible harassment. The woman stated during the investigation that she was upset and never imagined her actions would be considered a crime, adding that she felt unfairly treated. The video of the incident went viral, sparking widespread concern among fans who filed complaints requesting an investigation into Jin's safety.

South Korean police, in collaboration with Interpol, identified and booked the woman. The investigation, initially stalled due to her return to Japan, recently resumed upon her return to Korea for questioning. Fans are skeptical of her statements and demand strict action for her overreach.