Jasmin Bhasin dubs in Punjabi for first time, recalls 'Warning 2' experience

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 9 : Actor Jasmin Bhasin has dubbed in Punjabi for the first time for the film 'Warning 2'.

Speaking about it, Jasmine in a statement said, "Earlier in Honeymoon somebody else had dubbed for me, but this time I wanted to do it. Luckily, I have dubbed throughout the film. Since I am looking for more offers in the Punjabi film industry, I have been working on my spoken Punjabi skills too. But this dubbing experience for Warning 2 was a great one."

In 'Warning 2', Jasmin will be seen sharing screen space with Gippy Grewal, Dheeraj Kumar, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Raghveer Boli, Jasmin Bhasin, and others. Amar Hundal has directed the film.

'Warning 2' will be out in theatres on February 2.

'Warning 2' marks Jasmin's second project with Gippy. She made her debut in Punjabi films with 'Honeymoon', which was released in 2022. The comedy drama received rave reviews from the audience. Prior to making waves in the Punjabi industry, Jasmin gained popularity with her stint in 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

Interestingly, in the coming months, Jasmin also has one more project in her kitty with Gippy. The two will be seen together in 'Carry on Jattiye'.

