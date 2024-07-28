Jasmin Bhasin Health Update: Actress Out Of Danger, Former Bigg Boss Contestant Recovers From Eye Injury

Actress Jasmin Bhasin, who experienced corneal damage earlier this month, has now fully recovered. She recently posted a joyful selfie, showing off her eyes, and expressed her gratitude towards her doctors. In the post, she wrote, “I’m finally free from the eye patch and out of the danger zone.” She also thanked her doctors, saying, “Thank you for restoring my smile.”

The actress and former Bigg Boss contestant visited a hospital in Mumbai on Monday afternoon amid her corneal damage treatment. Her actor-boyfriend Aly Goni took to his Instagram handle to share a picture in which Jasmin was seen undergoing tests.

Jasmin suffered corneal damage due to a mishap with her contact lenses, which has severely affected her vision. Opening up about the incident, Jasmin told Bombay Times that it happened while she was in Delhi. The actress was supposed to attend an event on July 17 but when she wore lenses, her eyes started to hurt.

On Monday, Jasmin took to her Instagram handle and shared that the last few days were "extremely difficult" due to her corneal damage. The actress talked about the pain she has been suffering from due to the mishap and thanked Aly Goni for being her support during this difficult time. "Last few days were extremely difficult, feeling worst with excruciating pain and no vision. Thank you so much @alygoni for not just being with me 24*7 but also for being my eyes, trying to make me smile and forget pain and reciting duas for me every minute," she wrote.