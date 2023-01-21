Jason Momoa on DC meeting James Gunn: 'I'll always be Aquaman'

Los Angeles, Jan 21 "I'll always be Aquaman," Jason Momoa said at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary 'Deep Rising', which investigates organisations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor.

Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he's played Aquaman in several movies.

"It's very, very wonderful," Momoa said of the meeting, reports 'Variety'.

"I'm in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I'm doing. We got a lot of good things coming."

One thing coming is Momoa's second standalone 'Aquaman' movie, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'. There's also rumours that Momoa will be playing a different superhero character, Lobo, in the new DC Universe under Gunn and Safran. Momoa would not confirm such rumours, but he did say "there might be other characters" coming from him down the line regarding DC.

"The beautiful thing (about 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom') is me and my partner wrote the first treatment for it and it was about a 55-page treatment, and a lot of it has to deal with me talking to the U.N. about what's happening with the melting ice caps," Momoa said.

"There's no far off galaxy coming to destroy us or aliens from another place. It's us ruining our planet. We need to get it together and save our home."

Momoa concluded, "I'll always be Aquaman. Ain't anyone coming in there and taking shit. There might be some other characters, too. I can play other things, too. I can be funny and savage and charming."

The climate change themes inherited in the 'Aquaman' movies tie directly to Momoa's Sundance documentary 'Deep Rising'. The actor said he's open to participating in more environmental films.

"Listen, I never thought in a million years that people would be using my voice," Momoa said. "It's wonderful and I just want to shine a light on films like this."

