Jason Momoa quashes rumours of dating Kate Beckinsale

'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa rubbished the rumours that he is dating Kate Beckinsale after splitting from ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

Rumours of the budding romance between the two actors swirled when they were photographed standing close to each other and having a hearty conversation during the 2022 Oscars' afterparty.

Paparazzi clicked Beckinsale wearing Momoa's blazer at the party.

Speaking of the viral pictures of the moment, Jason said it was "simply a well-mannered act," as per Page Six.

"It was cray. Have a conversation with a woman about her country. I was in England doing 'Aquaman 2,'" Jason explained.

"Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry. The woman was cold," he said about the 'Serendipity' actor.

Jason, 42, then stated that they are "absolutely not together."

"She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone," Jason concluded.

Apart from this event, Jason also clarified his relationship status stating that he and Bonet, 54, are not reconciling.

"We're not back together. We're family. ... We have two beautiful children together," Momoa told an outlet on the red carpet of the 2022 Oscars, as per Page Six.

"We're not getting back together. We're family forever," he added.

The estranged couple share 14-year-old daughter Lola, and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf. Jason Momoa has also maintained a close relationship with Bonet's daughter Zoe Kravitz, whom she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Jason and Bonet announced in a joint statement in January that they were parting ways after more than 15 years together.

( With inputs from ANI )

