Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi finally hits back those trolling him for his 'Bulli Bai' tweet

The minute after lyricist Javed Akhtar expressed his concern and raised his voice against the controversial website "Buli Bai" which is using Muslim women's photos and auctioning it, Javed got brutally trolled. Expressing his anger Javed wrote “The moment I raised my voice against the online auction of women and those glorifying Godse and preaching genocide to the army, police, and people, some bigots have started abusing my great great grandfather, a freedom fighter who died in Kala Pani in 1864. What do you say to such idiots.”

He got this angry because one user dragged his great-great-grandfather in the matter the user wrote "Javed Akhtar's Great grandfather Maulana Fazle Haq Khairabadi, gave a Fatwa to capture and bring down Hanuman gari temple in 1855.. British actually saved the temple."

After which Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi slammed the trolls back, Javed Akhtar took his Twitter to handle and wrote "I have been deadly against all the Muslim fanatics and fundos, so go bark some where else. This whataboutry will not work with me. You are not talking to any Muslim right winger but a proud Indian . So shut up.”

While Shabana Azmi also hit the troll back and wrote This is pure lies. Fazle Haq was a freedom fighter who was sentenced to Kala Pani by the British. He died in the Andamans and his grave is still there where he is revered as a hero. If you want to know more about him read Baghi Hindustan."