Javed Akhtar confirms son Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding

After much speculation Farhan Akhtar will finally tie the knot with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on February 21. The duo will get registered marriage. The couple will host an intimate ceremony for family members and close friends in Javed Akhtar's Khandala home.Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners,” Javed confirmed the news to Etimes.The Sholay writer revealed that there will be limited people in the ceremony and added, “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai.”

The veteran lyricist was all praises for would-be daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar and said, “She is a very nice girl. All of us like her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along very well, which is great.” Shibani and Farhan met in 2015 on the sets of the reality TV show I Can Do That, where Farhan was the host and Shibani was one of the contestants. While the rumours of their dating started soon after that, the couple made it public in 2018 when they attended Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's reception together.On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar is making his directorial comeback after 10 years with Jee Le Zaraa. The road trip venture stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.