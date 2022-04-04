Javed Akhtar hails praise for Rishi Kapoor's, 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor's, 'Sharmaji Namkeen' was released on 31st March. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the movie was released on Amazon Prime Video, and was announced in a statement on Wednesday. Described as a "relatable and heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery", the film follows the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women's kitty circle.

'Sharmaji Namkeen' also features Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar, Produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story. The makers describe it as “a relatable and heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery.”

Watched Sharma ji Namkeen . So well written and directed . Thank you Paresh Rawal saheb for your most unusual and great contribution . Now my friend Chintu , ultimately it is your show . You have hit the last ball out of the stadium . Tell me ,why we all won’t miss you for ever — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 4, 2022

The film follows the journey of a retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a women’s kitty circle. Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment said that Sharmaji Namkeen is a tribute to the late lead actor of the film, Rishi Kapoor.