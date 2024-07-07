Javed Akhtar responds to troll calling him 'Son of a Gaddar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Bollywood screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who is also known for his outspoken views on several issues, recently stood up to a social media troll who labeled him a 'son of a Gaddar (traitor)'.

Akhtar dropped a sarcastic comment about Joe Biden in the context of the upcoming US Presidential Elections 2024.

"I am a proud Indian citizen and till my last breath I will remain so but I have one common fact with Joe Biden. Both of us have exactly equal chance of becoming the next president of USA," wrote Akhtar in his tweet.

Responding to Akhtar's post, a social media user accused Akhtar's father of being instrumental in the partition of India to create Pakistan, implying Akhtar's family background was against India's interests.

"Your father was instrumental in making Pakistan in order to have a nation just for Muslims, then in the guise of progressive writer he chose to remain in India. You are a son of Gaddar who divided our nation on d lines of religion. Now u say anything but this is the truth," he wrote.

Sharma's comment provoked a fiery response from Akhtar, who defended his family's legacy of patriotism and their active role in India's freedom movement.

Speaking about his family's contribution in India's independence, Akhtar wrote, "It is difficult to decide whether you are totally ignorant or a complete idiot. From 1857 my family has been involved with freedom movement n has gone to jails and Kala paani when most probably your baap dadas were licking the boots of Angrez Sarkar."

In the 1970s, Javed Akhtar gained fame as a screenwriter, teaming up with Salim Khan to create iconic movies like Sholay (1975) and Deewar (1975). Together, they were known as Salim-Javed, shaping the golden age of Indian cinema. After their collaboration, Akhtar continued to script hits such as Betaab (1983), Saagar (1985), and Don: The Chase Begins (2006). His contributions earned him prestigious awards like the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007, solidifying his legacy in Indian cinema and literature.

