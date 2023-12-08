'Jawan' director Atlee applauds Suhana Khan's performance in 'The Archies'

Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies" is now streaming on Netflix, taking viewers on a nostalgic journey to the 1960s with its enchanting music that beautifully captures the charm of that era. Akhtar demonstrates her directorial expertise by skillfully blending different worlds, an accomplishment attributed to an exceptional screenplay and dialogue. Starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, this musical drama proves to be an audio-visual delight. Fans are expressing their admiration for these emerging talents, and their reactions are garnering attention. Specially Shah Ruk Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is getting praised her for her performance. Director Atle, known for 'Jawan,' took to social media to applaud the star cast of 'The Archies,' further highlighting the positive reception and recognition the film and its actors are receiving.

The director of the movie 'Jawan' recently took to the social media platform X to share his extensive thoughts on the film "#thearchies," directed by the highly skilled Zoya Akhtar. In a heartfelt letter, he expressed, "The Archies was an exceptionally remarkable musical film. The narrative was masterfully conveyed, with a seamless integration of artistic elements that can only be described as truly poetic." He went on to commend the entire ensemble of actors for their outstanding performances, giving a special shout-out to Suhana Khan for her phenomenal and beyond amazing performance. He praised her dance moves as mind-blowing and lauded Khushi Kapoor for delivering absolutely stunning acting with great depth to her character. Speaking about the lead actor, Agastya Nanda, the director described his portrayal as lovable and endearing, appreciating him as a breath of fresh air in the film. He extended his congratulations to the entire team behind the masterpiece and expressed gratitude to Netflix India for bringing it to the audience. The director concluded by stating that the film has left a lasting impression, and he eagerly looks forward to watching it again.

#thearchies was an exceptionally remarkable musical film directed by the highly skilled @zoieakhtar. The narrative was masterfully conveyed, with a seamless integration of artistic elements that can only be described as truly poetic."The entire ensemble of actors delivered… pic.twitter.com/vgRr7sF9pJ — atlee (@Atlee_dir) December 7, 2023

Users on the platform X have been actively sharing their impressions of the movie, particularly praising Suhana Khan's performance. One user wroter,"Very engaging so far. Watching for Suhana actually. Her eyes are so expressive 👌. So far so good ❤️". Another user wrote, "#SuhanaKhan is really flaunting her acting prowess with this one. The confrontational scene between Veronica Lodge & Hiram Lodge in #TheArchies is 🤌❤️.We have another heartthrob from the Khan family ❤️. Also, this girl is so expressive. Dances, sings and smiles like a dream.😇".

Watching #TheArchies

Very engaging so far. Watching for Suhana actually. Her eyes are so expressive 👌. So far so good ❤️#TheArchiesOnNetflix #SuhanaKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/OiR6pDs3Vr — Fahim Aziz 🇬🇧 (@FahimAziz07) December 7, 2023

#SuhanaKhan is really flaunting her acting prowess with this one.



The confrontational scene between Veronica Lodge & Hiram Lodge in #TheArchies is 🤌❤️



We have another heartthrob from the Khan family ❤️



Also, this girl is so expressive. Dances, sings and smiles like a dream.😇— BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) December 7, 2023

By seeing reactions on social media, it is clear that Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are Successfully carrying forward the legacy of Shridevi, Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.