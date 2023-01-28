Jay Leno seen in LA for first time since motorcycle accident

Even though Jay Leno sustained multiple broken bones in a motorbike accident, he is maintaining his sense of humour!

Page Six, a US-based media house, has obtained photos of the TV show host and comedian looking healthy as he drove his car in Los Angeles.

Looking at the photos, it's clear that he did not have any visible casts or bandages on his body.

Page Six reports that last week Leno was knocked off his motorcycle and broke his collarbone and two ribs. He also cracked his kneecaps.

According to Page Six, when asked about his accident, Leno joked that he rammed his motorcycle into pal Jeremy Renner's snowplough.

He said, "I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe. I came around the corner and crashed into Jeremy Renner's snowplough. A little tricky."

He went on to explain, "I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot and, unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," he explained. "So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and boom -- knocked me off the bike," as per Page Six.

He added, "The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."

Talking about Jeremy Renner, he was badly hurt earlier this month when a snowplough drove him over near his Nevada home. The 'Avengers' actor later admitted that the accident, which happened while he was attempting to prevent his nephew from being struck by the car, caused him to break over 30 bones.

As per Page Six, last year, on November 12, Leno was working on one of his vehicles, a 1907 White Steam car, when a fuel leak doused his hands and face in gas, setting him ablaze. He was rushed to a burn centre and underwent several forms of treatment. Leno remained hospitalized for 10 days.

( With inputs from ANI )

