Jean Smart addresses critics after winning Best Actress in a Comedy Series at Critics Choice Awards 2026

Los Angeles [US], January 5 : Actor Jean Smart won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for 'Hacks' at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards and used her acceptance speech to deliver a humorous reflection on the long and complicated relationship between artists and critics, according to E! News.

Accepting the award at the ceremony hosted by Chelsea Handler in Santa Monica, Smart addressed critics directly from the stage.

"What I'll just say about the relationship between critics and artists has obviously been sort of a love, hate thing over the years," Jean said from stage. "George Bernard Shaw said famously, 'A critic is a man who leaves no turn unstoned.' "

She went on to reference influential film critic Pauline Kael. "And Pauline Kaelof course, the fabulous, late Pauline Kaelwas famous for her reviews, scathing and glowing, but I think people got more fun out of her scathing reviews."

Recalling notable reactions to criticism, she added, "She gave a particularly bad one to the great David Lean, who said after that he would never make another movieand he waited 14 years, he finally made another movie, and it was his last."

Smart continued, "And George Roy Hill, who received a similar treatment from Miss Kael, wrote her a personal letter that started out, 'You miserable...'," as quoted by E! News.

Smart highlighted a quote from another critic she described as significant. "Ultimately, as critics, our responsibility is not to the emotional well-being of a specific artist," she quoted. "Our responsibility is to the reader, the art form and our work. In so doing, I believe we pay the artist respect. Our honesty and standards are an argument that the art they make matters."

"So I thank the Critics Association for your appreciation of our little show, Hacks," she added, according to the outlet.

Smart also acknowledged her fellow nominees, saying, "Thank you all so much, and my fellow nomineesbrilliant, beyond brilliant," naming Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Rose McIver (Ghosts), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones) and Carrie Preston (Elsbeth), according to E! News.

'Hacks' was also nominated for Best Comedy Series alongside Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Ghosts, The Studio and others.

'The Studio' took home the award for best comedy series.

The 31st Critics Choice Awards was held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

