Jennifer Aniston poses with Adam Sandler, gives sneak peek of 'Murder Mystery 2' sets

Actors Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back to the sets of their upcoming film 'Murder Mystery 2', a sequel to their hit Netflix comedy of the same name.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aniston shared a photo featuring herself with Sandler and a video of the cast and crew on the film set in Hawaii.

Posing by the sea with her co-star, the 52-year-old actor could be seen wearing a green floral top paired with white bottoms. She accessorised her outfit with black sunglasses.

On the other hand, Sandler was seen dressed in a casual red and white collared t-shirt paired with white trousers.

"Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery2," Aniston captioned the post.

The two stars have reunited for the sequel to 'Murder Mystery' before they filmed the Netflix original together. They have also shared screen space in 'Just Go with It' in 2011.

For the unversed, 'Murder Mystery 2' is an upcoming American comedy-mystery film directed by Jeremy Garelick, from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt. Serving as a sequel to the 2019 film, the film stars Sandler and Aniston in the lead roles. It is scheduled to be released by Netflix. No release date has been revealed yet.

'Murder Mystery' was one of the streaming service's most popular original productions, reaching over 83 million homes. Netflix said the movie was viewed by 30 million accounts in just three days, as per Fox News.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor