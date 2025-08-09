Jennifer Aniston: Selena Gomez helps me lean into social media

Los Angeles, Aug 9 Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has shared that Selena Gomez has been an "angel" in helping her to "lean into social media".

It was in late 2019, when Aniston joined Instagram to launch her hair conditioner. Speaking with People magazine, the former Friends star said: “Selena helps me lean into social media. She’s so effortless when it comes to that. And she’s just an angel who I love spending time with.”

Aniston shared that her Friends co-star Courteney Cox had lent her a helping hand when it comes to product design, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She continued: “What haven’t I learned from Courteney? We usually talk interviews or design. It kind of bores people to tears when we get into a room together. But it’s what we love. It’s our love language.”

Aniston uses social media to promote her beauty range, the actress is determined not to fall into the trap of “doomscrolling”.

She explained: “I’ve been trying not to doomscroll. I try to stay away from the noise as much as possible. Thankfully, my algorithm is animals, architecture, hair and spiritual affirmations. So it’s not that doomy.”

Away from work, Aniston shared the routine she has to unwind when she gets home.

She shared: “I come home, I’m with my dogs. I’ll put on music. I’ll talk to some friends on the phone, like people used to do. I like to just zone out to a great documentary, find something that’s going to be light on my heart and make me laugh. Maybe have friends over for dinner.”

She added she wants to “focus on the beautiful things” in life and where she can make a difference.

She said: “I try to focus on the beautiful things that are happening in life and where I can contribute. There are certain things that are out of our control and out of our power, which is quite frustrating. So, try not to dwell where you are handcuffed and can’t do anything.

“I love my work, I love my dogs, I love my friends and I’m excited about creating new things.”

