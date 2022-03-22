Jennifer Aniston wishes 'partner in crime' Reese Witherspoon sweet birthday tribute

Published: March 22, 2022

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating the 46th birthday of her 'The Morning Show' co-star Reese Witherspoon.

Aniston wished a happy birthday to her 'The Morning Show' costar, on Tuesday with a sweet birthday tribute.

With a slew of pictures showcasing how the two bonds well together, Aniston wrote, "It's somebody's birthday today. My little sister, co-anchor, partner in crime. I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in! Happy BIRTHDAY @reesewitherspoon."

While they currently appear on the Apple TV plus news drama 'The Morning Show' together, Witherspoon and Aniston's work history goes way back. Witherspoon was a guest star on the Emmy award-winning show 'Friends' and played Rachel's (Aniston) sister, Jill Greene.

( With inputs from ANI )

