Jennifer Lawrence hired to date a 19-year-old in 'No Hard Feelings' trailer

Los Angeles, March 10 Actress Jennifer Lawrence stars in a raunchy comedy 'No Hard Feelings' whose trailer highlights her character's attempt to seduce a 19-year-old boy.

In the movie, Lawrence stars as Maddie, a down on her luck Uber driver in need of some quick cash to save her childhood home after an ex-boyfriend / tow truck driver, Gary, (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) repossesses her car.

A now-out-of-work Uber driver, Maddie stumbles upon an interesting offer from two rich parents, who are looking for someone to "date" their socially awkward teenage son, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti play the wealthy parents, who are trying to get their college-bound son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) "out of the shell" before he goes to Princeton. In an exchange for a new car, Maddie agrees to "date" the teenager.

The video goes on to show Maddie's failed attempts to sleep with Gary and the hilarity that ensues. In one scene, Maddie approaches Gary at an animal shelter and asks him, "Mind if I touch your wiener?" before making it clear that she's referring to a Dachshund wiener dog that he's holding.

Maddie then offers to drive Gary home in a van, but she ends up getting pepper sprayed in the face as he thinks she's trying to kidnap him. She takes him on a dinner date and to a party, goes skinny dipping with him and dances seductively in front of him.

From director Gene Stupnitsky 'Good Boys', who co-wrote 'Bad Teacher', 'No Hard Feelings' is described as a laugh-out-loud, edgy comedy.

According to the official synopsis, "On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to 'date' their introvert 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing."

Natalie Morales and Scott MacArthur join the cast as Maddie's friends. John Phillips co-wrote the script, with Lawrence also serving as producer alongside Naomi Odenkirk, Justine Polsky and Marc Provissiero.

