Jeremy Renner shares his experience of working in 'Mayor of Kingstown', says, he is "scared of slipping and falling"

Washington [US], January 30 : Actor Jeremy Renner has been through a tough phase since the time he met with a near-fatal snow plow accident. The actor is now back in action and started shooting for the new season of the Paramount+ show 'Mayor of Kingstown'. However, he has a mix of emotions while working on the series, reported People.

The 53-year-old actor told People that he's "a little bit scared" to be working on the Paramount+ series again. This is his first production since a potentially fatal snow plow accident in January 2023.

"I don't know if I'm looking forward to it. Again, I try to just do everything kind of step by step here. That's one foot in front of the other one. Then you're walking," he said.

"I think I'm excited when I'm there and I get in a rhythm there. I'm excited about the character and, of course, all the people involved and all that in the storyline, but for me, I'm just tentative of confidence in work," he added.

Renner shared that the show "is arduous" as it requires between 14 and 18-hour work days "in the freezing cold outside in Pittsburgh."

His health makes everything more stressful. He is "scared of slipping and falling" because his "lower body strength" isn't as strong as it once was. Still, he is "excited" to be returning.

Renner returned to set for the first time on January 10, admitting to being "nervous" in his Instagram post.

"Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans @mayorofkingstown @paramountplus," he wrote in the caption.

The upcoming third season of the show, which "follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry," was officially set to premiere, according to an announcement from Paramount+ around the same time.

Renner celebrated his one-year anniversary since his accident and his incredible improvement a few weeks before to making his way back to the 'Mayor of Kingstown' set.

"My friend reminded me I got home from ICU a year ago," he wrote on his Instagram Story over a photo of himself in the gym, looking remarkably well, considering the 30 bones he broke and the multiple surgeries he underwent. "Lucky man..."

'The Avengers' star has spent the last year concentrating his efforts on being thankful for his recovery and the tremendous support he has gotten in the aftermath of the accident.

"I'm overflowing with gratitude and excitement unlike [anything] I've felt in a very, very long time, you know?" he said in April at the premiere of his Disney+ series 'Rennervations', which marked his first public appearance following the accident. "Because it's not a movie that I'm promoting. It's not a show ... it's my life, man, this is what I do, " reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor