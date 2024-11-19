Jethalal Aka Dilip Joshi Denies Rumors of Argument with Asit Kumarr Modi, Clarifies TMKOC Exit Speculations

Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma is one of the longest-running shows in the history of Indian television, though many actors left the show due to future opportunities or their feud with show management. Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal in the show, remains stuck to one. For the past few days, there have been rumors building up that all is not well between Asit Kumar Modi (Show Producer) and Dilip Joshi. It was rumored that Joshi grabbed Modi’s collar during the argument and even threatened to quit the show. However, Dilip Joshi refuted and issued a statement to shut down these rumors.

The reported disagreement was said to be about leave. Allegedly, Dilip Joshi had approached Asit Modi to request time off, which supposedly led to the heated exchange, But Joshi has dismissed these rumors as baseless.

Also Read: Bride-to-Be Jheel Mehta, TMKOC’s Old Sonu, Shares Dreamy Bridal Shower Photos

What Dilip Joshi Said in his Statement.

Clarifying the situation, Joshi stated, "I want to address the rumors spreading about Asit Bhai and me. The stories circulating in the media are completely false, and it pains me deeply to see such things. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah means a lot to me and to our fans. Such rumors not only hurt me but also the audience."

Joshi added that it is disheartening to see negativity being spread about something that has only brought joy to people for so many years. He continued: "Whenever such rumors surface, we are forced to clarify and deny them. It’s not only disappointing for us but also unfair to our fans. The rumor that I am leaving the show is also false. It seems like these rumors are deliberately being spread to tarnish Asit Bhai and the show’s reputation."

Expressing his dedication to the show, he said "I am still here, working with the same passion and commitment as always. I am not going anywhere. I have been a part of this beautiful journey for so many years and wish to continue being a part of it. We all are committed to making this show better, but I request the media to verify facts before publishing such stories. This show spreads positivity and happiness, and that’s what we should focus on."

Dilip Joshi has been portraying the beloved character Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for the past 14 years. While Joshi had an established career in the entertainment industry before, it was this show that brought him immense popularity, making Jethalal a household name. Joshi ended his statement by thanking fans for their continued support and urged everyone to stay focused on the positive message the show delivers.