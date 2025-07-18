Jimmy Kimmel sends love to Stephen Colbert, calls out CBS over 'The Late Show' axing

Los Angeles [US], July 18 : After learning about the axing of Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show', ABC's Jimmy Kimmel called out CBS, extending his support to the former.

"Love you Stephen. F*ck you and all your Sheldons CBS," Kimmel wrote in a story on his personal Instagram account as he reposted the video of Colbert revealing CBS' decision to end The Late Show at the start of tonight's telecast, as per Deadline.

In a companion announcement by CBS, the network said that the cancellation of The Late Show was "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night" and "is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount," a likely reference to the pending acquisition of CBS parent Paramount Global by Skydance.

The decision has shocked many, including late-night host Andy Cohen, who expressed his disbelief and sadness about the show's conclusion.

Cohen, known for hosting Watch What Happens Live on Bravo, shared his thoughts on Colbert's exit from late-night TV.

Speaking to Deadline at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, Cohen said that he feels, "It's a sad day for late-night television." He acknowledged Colbert's significant role and praised his work, calling him a "singular talent."

"I think it's a sad day for late-night television. I think it's a sad day for CBS. I think Stephen Colbert is a singular talent. He's going to have an incredible next chapter."

"I can't believe CBS is turning off the lights at 11:30 after the local news. I'm stunned. He's one of three late-night shows deemed worthy enough for an Emmy nomination. He produces a brilliant show," he added.

According to PEOPLE, Colbert made the announcement during the show's taping on Thursday, July 17, at the Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York.

Colbert, who took over the show in September 2015 after David Letterman retired, told the live audience that CBS had decided to end the program in May next year.

"Before we start the show, I want you to know something that I found out just last night," Colbert said during his opening monologue.

"Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May."

The audience responded with boos, to which Colbert replied, "It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced."

He went on to share that he feels extremely "grateful" to his team and fans.

"I am extraordinarily, deeply grateful to the 200 people who work here. We get to do this show. We get to do this show for each other every day, all day, and I've had the pleasure and the responsibility of sharing what we do every day with you in front of this camera for the last 10 years."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor