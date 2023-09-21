Jimmy Kimmel Tests Positive For COVID -19

The upcoming “Strike Force Three” live show has been cancelled because Jimmy Kimmel has COVID, and the show cannot go on.He added, “Thanks to all who purchased tickets, everyone will get full refunds and we will try to reschedule if possible.”The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” star, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert were set to appear at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday to record a live episode of their podcast “Strike Force Five.”

Kimmel, Fallon and Colbert, along with fellow late-night hosts Seth Meyers and John Oliver, joined forces for the limited podcast, which premiered last month, while their respective shows have been airing reruns since the writers’ strike began in May.Meyers and Oliver were not scheduled to appear during this weekend’s live show.Proceeds generated by the podcast will go to out-of-work staff from the hosts’ programs – “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”