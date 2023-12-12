Jitendra Kumar, Shirya Pilgaonkar's 'Dry Day' to stream from this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 : Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Dry Day' on Tuesday unveiled the film's new poster and announced its release date.

Starring Jitendra Kumar and Shriya Pilgaonkar 'Dry Day' will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from December 22.

Taking to Instagram, actor Jitendra shared the film's poster which he captioned, "kranti! kranti! krant #DryDayOnPrime, Dec 22 only on @primevideoin."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0vlhMvoVuq/

Directed by Saurabh Shukla and produced by Emmay Entertainment, 'Dry Day' also features Annu Kapoor in a pivotal role.

The film unfolds in the heartland of the country where the protagonist, Gannu, a small-time goon portrayed by Jitendra Kumar, embarks on a journey against the system. Amidst the emotional quest to earn the trust and love of his dear ones, Gannu not only confronts external challenges but also struggles with his own insecurities and issue of alcoholism.

Talking about the film, producer Nikkhil Advani said, "Dry Day marks the beginning of an exciting new journey in the space of Hindi Original movies for us with Prime Video. The film is a social satire presented with a hilarious tragic-comedy of errors with lots of drama and emotions. Dry Day gives an important and relevant message about alcoholism and I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to craft this film."

