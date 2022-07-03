J&K official thank 'Sita Ramam' team for shooting in Kashmir

Chennai, July 3 Jammu and Kashmir official has thanked the unit of director Hanu Raghavapudi's 'Sita Ramam', featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, for shooting in the Kashmir valley.

Sources close to the unit say that an officer of the Union Territory government helped the unit all through the shoot and later profusely thanked the filmmakers for shooting 'Sita Ramam' in Kashmir.

"He said that movies like this will showcase the beauty and the grandeur of Kashmir to a global audience," the source said.

Senior Jammu and Kashmir officials apparently told the unit that they are witnessing a tremendous response and surge in film production houses from across India expressing the desire to shoot films in the valley. They said that permissions had been given to more than 130 different producers and production banners to shoot in the valley.

'Sita Ramam' is a beautiful love story set in the backdrop of the 1965 War.

Dulquer Salmaan plays Lieutenant Ram, an orphan, serving the nation in snow clad mesmerising terrains and gleaming lakes of Kashmir. Pairing Dulquer is Mrunal Thakur as Sita Mahalakshmi, the female lead of the film, along with Rashmika Mandanna in an impressive role.

The film is presented by the 50-year-old Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by Ashwini Dutt for Swapna Cinema. Sumanth Akkineni, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj appear in interesting supporting roles. Choreographed by Brinda, the camerawork in the movie is by PS Vinod and Vishal Chandrasekhar is rendering the music.

The film will be released worldwide in three languages Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil on August 5.

