Joe Rogan accused of using N-word 24 times in 23 podcasts

Los Angeles, Feb 5 Controversial Spotify host Joe Rogan has used the N-word repeatedly, says Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, India Arie, announcing her decision to withdraw her music from the streamer.

Re-posting Joe Rogan clips, which were posted on YouTube at one time, Arie explained why she had opted out. She also called on her followers to "delete Spotify" and used the hashtag, reports Deadline.

"Hey, ya'll," the 46-year-old singer said in the first of a series of stories posted to her Instagram Highlights account. "I'm going to leave a short message here about why I decided to ask my music be pulled off Spotify."

She followed that up with clips of Rogan using the racial slur, which the podcaster used 24 times in the 23 clips. The slurs predate his $100 million deal with Spotify in 2020, according to Deadline.

"He shouldn't even be uttering the word," Arie said. "Don't even say it, under any context. Don't say it. That's where I stand. I have always stood there."

Arie joined several music and podcasters who have yanked their content off Spotify. Most cited the alleged misinformation Rogan was providing on the pandemic in his podcast.

