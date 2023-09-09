Joey King, Steven Piet tie the knot in Spain

Majorca [Spain], September 9 : Actors Joey King and Steven Piet are now married.

The couple tied the knot in Majorca, Spain, on September 2, after four years of dating, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Joey King and Steven Piet met on the set of the Hulu series 'The Act' and quickly became friends.

Piet proposed to King in February 2022 while they were on a trip to Joshua Tree for their three-year anniversary. At the time, the director called their surroundings “perfectly imperfect,” as it was a cold and windy day, but that didn’t take away from their moment.

For the special day, The Kissing Booth actress wore a white gown with a dramatic strapless neckline and large fabric flower-petal paillettes. The groom, on the other hand, wore a white tuxedo.

Sharing the update, King and Steven Piet shared dropped snapshots of the joyous occasion as a collaboration post with Vogue Weddings.

The wedding venue, La Fortaleza was built in 1628 and is a historic fortress high on a hill.

King's two older sisters, Kelli King and Life in Pieces actress Hunter King, acted as bridesmaids.

