John Abraham Gifts Himself A Lavish Bungalow In Mumbai worth Rs. 70.83 Crores

Pathaan actor John Abraham has reportedly purchased a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai's Khar area. According to a moneycontrol report, the 5,416-square-foot property sits on a 7,722-square-foot plot and reportedly cost Abraham a staggering Rs. 70.83 crore. This represents a significant upgrade from his previous residence, a penthouse in Bandra.

The bungalow is located on Khar's Linking Road, a prime location known for its upscale retail stores and proximity to educational institutions. While details about the property's interior and amenities remain unavailable, its size and location suggest a spacious and desirable living space.

On work front after playing negative role in Shah Rukh Khan Starrer 'Pathan' he wil be seen in 'The Diplomat' which will be released on the 11th January. The movie is directed by 'Naam Shabana' fame Shivam Nair. As per the reports the actor will be seen playing the role of high ranking goverment official.

