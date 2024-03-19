John Abraham, Sharvari team up to get nasty with bad guys in ‘Vedaa’ teaser

Published: March 19, 2024

Mumbai, March 19 The teaser of the upcoming John Abraham-starrer film 'Vedaa' was unveiled on Tuesday, and it promises an action-packed saga.

The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Sharvari.

Sharvari plays the character of a fighter in the film with John’s character by her side. Abhishek plays a politician who locks horns with John

Taking to Instagram, John on Tuesday shared the teaser with his followers.

The actor wrote in the caption: “Jhagadna nahi aata mujhe, sirf jung ladni aati hai! #VedaaTeaserOutNow. (Link in bio) Releasing in cinemas on July 12.”

The film has been directed by Nikkhil Advani, who has earlier collaborated with John on ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’ and ‘Batla House’.

'Vedaa' is set to debut in theatres on July 12.

