John Abraham, Sharvari team up to get nasty with bad guys in ‘Vedaa’ teaser
By IANS | Published: March 19, 2024 11:27 AM2024-03-19T11:27:51+5:302024-03-19T11:30:09+5:30
Mumbai, March 19 The teaser of the upcoming John Abraham-starrer film 'Vedaa' was unveiled on Tuesday, and it promises an action-packed saga.
The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Sharvari.
Sharvari plays the character of a fighter in the film with John’s character by her side. Abhishek plays a politician who locks horns with John
Taking to Instagram, John on Tuesday shared the teaser with his followers.
The actor wrote in the caption: “Jhagadna nahi aata mujhe, sirf jung ladni aati hai! #VedaaTeaserOutNow. (Link in bio) Releasing in cinemas on July 12.”
The film has been directed by Nikkhil Advani, who has earlier collaborated with John on ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’ and ‘Batla House’.
'Vedaa' is set to debut in theatres on July 12.
