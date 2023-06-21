John Abraham, Sharvari to be seen in Nikkhil Advani's next directorial 'Vedaa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : John Abraham talked about being part of Nikkhil Advani's next directorial film 'Vedaa', also starring Sharvari. The shoot of the film kick-started on June 20 in Rajasthan.

In the movie John will be seen playing a mentor to Sharvari and it promises some exciting action sequences.

As John mentioned, "I look forward to giving my all for this project. This riveting story will definitely leave an imprint in your mind as it did for me. I am honoured to play the part and excited for kickstarting this journey."

Sharvari, who was seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' also shared her experience of working with John and Nikkhil and said, "Nikkhil sir is one of the most disruptive voices in Indian cinema and I feel lucky to be directed by him so early in my career. I want to thank him for trusting me with a titular role as 'Vedaa'."

"It's a privilege to work with John Abraham and I am sure I will get to learn a lot from him on this journey. I'm super excited about filming 'Vedaa'," she added.

Nikkhil and John are collaborating again after 'Batla House' and while talking about the same, the director said, "Post 'Batla House', John and I were wondering how best to solidly our collaboration. With 'Vedaa' we have found that hard-hitting story that can be elevated to a wider and broader audience with some incredible action. Sharvari is possibly one of the most hard-working actors I have had the pleasure of working with. The way she has got into the skin of the character and has made it her own is so inspiring."

Nikkhil also posted on his Instagram handle, "Lights, camera, and action! Vedaa hits the floors. Get ready to witness adrenaline-pumping action in, #Vedaa starring @thejohnabraham, @sharvari & @nowitsabhi@onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @shariq_patel @minnakshidas @aseemarora @zeestudiosofficial @emmayentertainment @johnabrahament@rahulgandhi9 @malay_prakash @priyasuhass @ayesha_dasgupta @kushalmansukhani @khatib2279 @kavishsinha @soamaa_goswami @meenakshisharma291"

Directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

The film is currently on floors and is slated to release next year.

