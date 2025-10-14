John Hannah to headline UK detective drama series 'Death in Benidorm'

Los Angeles [US], October 14 : Actor John Hanna will be seen headlining a new detective series, 'Death in Benidorm'.

The show, which is currently a working title, comes from Blackbox Multimedia and Clapperboard and centres around Dennis, a former detective trying to escape his past who swaps the chaos of the U.K. for a quieter life running a bar in Benidorm. But when tourists start turning up dead, he's reluctantly drawn back into detective work egged on by his barmaid Rosa, a crime drama superfan, Variety reported.

As per the synopsis, with Dennis' real-world experience and Rosa's encyclopaedic TV knowledge, "each episode sees the duo tackling a new murder in paradise, whilst trying to remain on the right side of the local Spanish cops."

Playing Rose is Carolina Becquer as Rosa, while the additional cast includes Ariadna Cabrol as Maria and Damian Schedler Cruz as Jesus.

"Death in Benidorm" which sounds more-than-a-little inspired by the BBC's long-running series "Death in Paradise" was commissioned by Greg Barnett, commissioning editor at 5 and is co-produced by Blackbox Multimedia ("The Ex-Wife," "The Serial Killer's Wife," "This Time Next Year") and Clapperboard ("The Teacher," "The Game," "The Madame Blanc Mysteries") with ZDF Studios onboard as international distributor.

