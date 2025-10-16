'John Wick' star Keanu Reeves once had his name changed for films, recalls "Hollywood moment"

Los Angeles [US], October 16 : Hollywood star Keanu Reeves once almost had his identity changed, thanks to his manager!

In a recent podcast, the 'John Wick' star revealed how he briefly changed his real name during the early days of his career.

"I was a professional actor around 16, 17. I ended up doing a movie in Toronto that got me an agent in L.A. So, at 20 years old, I drove in my car to Los Angeles, got out of my car, and my manager said, 'We want to change your name,'" he shared, as quoted by E! News.

Admitting that he was initially confused by the suggestion, Keanu spoke about brainstorming for a new stage name.

"I remember I was walking on the beach and I was like, 'My name? What if I change my name?' My middle name is Charles, so I was like 'Chuck?' And I grew up on a street called Spadina - 'Chuck Spadina?' Then I was like, 'something Templeton.' But then I became 'KC Reeves," the actor recalled.

Even though Keanu Reeves adopted the new name for his very first film, he ended up ditching it only a few months later.

"I couldn't do it. So then I would be in auditions and they would go, 'KC Reeves.' And I wouldn't even answer. Six months later, I was like, 'I'm not doing this.' That's a Hollywood moment," he told the outlet.

As per Variety, Keanu Reeves was credited "KC Reeves" in one of his first films - a made-for-TV movie from 1986.

On the work front, Keanu will be next seen in the upcoming comedy, 'Good Fortune'. Directed by Aziz Ansari, the film follows a guardian angel who loses his wings while teaching life lessons to a human.

The film will be released on October 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor