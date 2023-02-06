Joni Mitchell digs Latto's 'Big Energy' at Clive Davis's pre-Grammys party

Los Angeles, Feb 6 On the eve of the 65th Grammy Awards, the music industry's glitterati were jazzed for the chance to resume the tradition of coming together for a night of tributes, shout-outs and impressive displays of talent, reports 'Variety'.

Here are a few things 'Variety' learned from Clive Davis's pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday evening (U.S. Pacific Time).

* Swiss Beatz does a spot-on Davis impression.

* Atlantic Records' Julie Greenwald is a "bad-ass bitch" in Cardi B's estimation.

* Elvis Costello considers Nick Lowe "his hero".

* Joni Mitchell digs the sound of Latto's 'Big Energy'.

* It's still a ton of fun to sing along with Frankie Valli, especially when he's backed by four Italian rockers with swagger to spare.

* Atlantic Records' Craig Kallman spent his childhood studying the fine print of album credits, searching for 'mythic' names such as Ahmet Ertegun, Mo Ostin and, of course, Clive Davis.

"This is a mind-blowing experience for me," Kallman told the crowd as he and Greenwald were saluted with the Industry Icons award, recognising their success as leaders of Atlantic Records and their long respective runs in music.

Greenwald, who was introduced with Bronx flair by Cardi B, also brought an aw-shucks attitude in accepting the kudos, according to 'Variety'. "Not bad for a Jewish girl from the Catskills," Greenwald said, recalling her early years working for Lyor Cohen at Rush Management and Def Jam Records.

"It was us against the world, bringing rap to the mainstream," she said. Greenwald also used her platform to urge the room to fight the growing instances of prosecutors using rap lyrics as evidence in criminal trials. (California passed legislation banning the practice last fall.)

